Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HASI traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 393,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.59%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.88.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

