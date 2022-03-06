Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Update

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,200 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 429,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

EVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EVA traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,483. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -471.23%.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

