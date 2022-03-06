Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the January 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVTF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,676. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

