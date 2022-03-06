Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 851,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 725,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Cohn Robbins stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 1,237,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,160. Cohn Robbins has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Cohn Robbins by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Cohn Robbins by 33.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in Cohn Robbins by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

