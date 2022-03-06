Brokerages Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMAO traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,294. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $445.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.