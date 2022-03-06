SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 48 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.26. 3,630,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

