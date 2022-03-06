Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $4,746,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,768,000 after acquiring an additional 42,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. 1,001,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,285. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

