Hemington Wealth Management Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,538,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.06. 2,033,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,609. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.