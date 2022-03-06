Hemington Wealth Management Has $1.23 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $4.85 on Friday, hitting $140.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,911,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,419,602. The stock has a market cap of $256.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

