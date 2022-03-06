Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$230.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CTC.A. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

TSE:CTC.A traded down C$2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$179.59. 208,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$183.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$184.09. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$161.88 and a 52 week high of C$213.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

