Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Head-To-Head Survey

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ICU Medical and Minerva Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minerva Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

ICU Medical currently has a consensus price target of $272.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.17%. Minerva Surgical has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 187.13%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICU Medical and Minerva Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.32 billion 4.39 $103.14 million $4.74 51.25 Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 7.84% 8.58% 7.40% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ICU Medical beats Minerva Surgical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Minerva Surgical (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

