$666.30 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to post $666.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $667.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $665.40 million. Stericycle posted sales of $668.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,149,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stericycle by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after buying an additional 840,222 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Stericycle by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after buying an additional 589,128 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Stericycle by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after buying an additional 347,066 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,691. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -187.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

