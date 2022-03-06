$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. nVent Electric reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $537,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,281,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVT traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. 1,385,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,928. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

