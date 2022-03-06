$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. nVent Electric reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $537,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,281,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVT traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. 1,385,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,928. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.