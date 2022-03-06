McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 398 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $390.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.28 and its 200 day moving average is $427.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

