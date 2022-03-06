iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Trimmed by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.