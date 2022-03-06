Real Estate Management Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust comprises 5.3% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,537,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 403,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. 990,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

