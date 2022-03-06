Real Estate Management Services LLC Purchases 32,200 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities makes up approximately 3.7% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 669,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,607,000 after buying an additional 344,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,244,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,275,000 after buying an additional 246,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 944,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,740,000 after buying an additional 231,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 992,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,804. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 783.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.