Analysts Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will announce $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $2.82. Teleflex posted earnings of $2.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

NYSE:TFX traded up $6.32 on Tuesday, hitting $349.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,621. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Teleflex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

