Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 84,311 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 150.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,311 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 122.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 139,498 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 490,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

