AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. 36,394,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,481,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.
AT&T Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.