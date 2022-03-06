Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,974,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,709. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

