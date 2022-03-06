Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lowered by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 184,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 25,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 85,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

