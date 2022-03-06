State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,743,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,721 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX stock opened at $275.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.30.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

