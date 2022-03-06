Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,009,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $93,650,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lamb Weston by 461.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,300,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,780 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

