Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $24,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 13.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $161.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.37 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.