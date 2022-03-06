Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 126,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,515,000 after purchasing an additional 135,619 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2,787.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 153,163 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.