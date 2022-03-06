iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after buying an additional 1,345,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,061,000.

BATS EFV traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. 7,579,638 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

