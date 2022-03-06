Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Update

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Prudential Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,872. The stock has a market cap of $132.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. Prudential Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBIP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 20.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

