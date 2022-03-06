Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

NYSE:BA traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,076,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,879. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.68 and a 200 day moving average of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $178.97 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

