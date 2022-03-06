Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 3.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $144,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

NYSE:APD traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.43. 1,426,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,180. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.14 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

