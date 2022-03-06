SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 343.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,740,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded down $7.46 on Friday, hitting $477.19. 1,159,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $438.81 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.