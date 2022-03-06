SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average of $175.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.