MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 4,700 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,508.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Anne Lee sold 56,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $248,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 204,052 shares of company stock worth $1,041,965 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDIA. Standard General L.P. raised its holdings in MediaCo by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 162,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MediaCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MediaCo by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MediaCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of MDIA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. MediaCo has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

