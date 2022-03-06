SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.46. 2,430,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,505. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20.

