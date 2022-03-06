Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.240 EPS.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $27.95. 4,278,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,056. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.63.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $6,421,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 218,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,804,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

