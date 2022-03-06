Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the January 31st total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mmtec by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 108,686 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mmtec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mmtec by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mmtec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTC remained flat at $$0.60 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 145,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,200. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Mmtec has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

