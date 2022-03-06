NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Down 35.7% in February

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 376,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRBO remained flat at $$0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,099. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.39.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

