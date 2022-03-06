JUST Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $336.06 million and approximately $134.59 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUST has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.89 or 0.06721644 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,170.40 or 1.00038346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00048112 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.