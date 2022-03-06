Analysts Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) to post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSM traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. The company had a trading volume of 431,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,594. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

