Analysts Anticipate a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

AKA stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 616,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.55. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 326,700 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

