Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 304 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.38.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

