Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.