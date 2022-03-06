Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 6.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,496,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,576. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

