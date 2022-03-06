Apella Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,038 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,602,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $38.62. 20,715 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68.

