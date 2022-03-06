ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,136 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 3.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,933,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,576,160. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24.

