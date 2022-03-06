SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after buying an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,235. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

