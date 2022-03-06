Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

