iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Raised by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,663,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,550,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 237,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

