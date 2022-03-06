Tri Star Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,234 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 730,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 8.0% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 220,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,850,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082,693 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.