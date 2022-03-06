Apella Capital LLC Trims Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,373 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLSR traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

